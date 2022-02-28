The First Group Of Tamil Nadu Students From Ukraine Has Arrived

The five Tamil Nadu students studying in Ukraine, as well as their families, were relieved when they arrived in Chennai on Sunday morning after being safely evacuated from the country, Ukraine which is currently resisting going through a Russian invasion.



All five were students at the Bukovinian State Medical University, which is located in western Ukraine near the Romanian border. In comparison to the eastern section of the country, which shares a border with Russia, this region has been comparatively unaffected by the continuing conflict.

The students were bused to the Romanian border, then brought to the Bucharest airport in Romania, while being travelled to Delhi and then Chennai.

A first-year student from Pudukkottai region who only recently visited for her studies explained that the situation was deteriorating when they departed. They were shown the bunkers and the precautions to be taken in the event of an assault by the University. There was no food or water scarcity. ATMs and other similar facilities, on the other hand, were not operational. The institution, as well as the Indian agency through which they were admitted, were praised by the students for their assistance. They booked a bus to take them to the Romanian border.

Another student from Chennai claimed that they were among the university's first cohort of Indian students to be evacuated. At this time, others are receiving assistance. However, he admitted that getting to the Romanian border was becoming increasingly difficult. The students claimed that they encountered major traffic bottlenecks on their route to the Romanian border, and that they had to walk the final eight kilometres in frigid conditions with all of their belongings.

Gingee K.S. Masthan, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, who met the students at the airport, claimed that over 5,000 students from the state were studying in Ukraine. He claimed the state was cooperating with the Centre to organize for their return. He stated that the state government was gathering all of their information and working with the federal authorities to return them.

He stated that a second group of 12 students had arrive in Chennai on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, a group of Kerala students studying in Ukraine arrived in Chennai airport early Sunday morning. Kerala government officials assisted them in continuing their trek to that state.