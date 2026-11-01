TNPSC group 2, 2A prelims today

Chennai: Nearly 4.89 lakh graduates have applied for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) Group 2 and Group 2A recruitment examination, which will be held on November 1 to fill 846 vacancies across state government departments. Confirming that the preliminary examination will proceed as scheduled, the commission said the three-hour test would take place from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at designated centres across Tamil Nadu.

Candidates have been advised to arrive at their allotted centres well before the examination begins, allowing sufficient time to complete entry formalities and avoid last-minute delays.

The recruitment covers 43 vacancies under Group 2, comprising interview posts, and 803 vacancies under Group 2A, which consists of non-interview posts.

With applications approaching five lakh, competition for the government positions is expected to be intense. In Chennai alone, 51,721 candidates are expected to appear for the preliminary examination.

Examination centres have also been arranged across other parts of the state to accommodate applicants from various districts. Extensive security and monitoring arrangements are being put in place to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the examination

Preparations cover centres throughout the state, including those handling large numbers of candidates in Chennai. Hall tickets for the examination were released on the commission’s official website on October 21.

Applicants can download them through their One-Time Registration (OTR) page by entering their application number and date of birth. Candidates should carefully check the examination venue and instructions printed on their hall tickets before travelling.

Having the document ready in advance and identifying the allotted centre will help them plan their journey for Sunday’s examination.

The preliminary test marks the first stage of recruitment for the notified Group 2 and Group 2A posts, with applicants competing for opportunities in government service across a range of Tamil Nadu departments.