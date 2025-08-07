Fadnavis Announces Vantara's Plans to Set Up Rescue Centre in Kolhapur for Elephant Madhuri

This initiative for Vantara rescue centre Kolhapur from Vantara and Maharashtra Government has been confirmed by Chief Minister Fadnavis and is a welcome step, indicating a humane and collaborative resolution for elephant Mahadevi rescue and rehabilitation.

Maharashtra Government has accepted Vantara’s offer for elephant Mahadevi’s rescue rehabilitation in Kolhapur, confirmed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on elephant Madhuri, in what is a welcome move for the elephant that has caused so much pain and anguish for people and governments. Underlining that it is a humane step, Fadnavis further added that the elephant rescue rehabilitation center in Kolhapur will be set up in close consultation with the Forest Department and Jain Math and will meet international standards for elephant care.

In a press statement following a meeting with Vantara’s managing director Santosh Kumar Jain, Chief Minister Fadnavis wildlife statement has offered to set up the Kolhapur elephant rescue center for elephant Mahadevi in Nandani in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra. He added that Vantara will support the petition filed by the Jain Math in the Supreme Court in favour of the elephant’s return to Kolhapur.

“Vantara has also assured that this step has been taken out of love for the elephant and is not at all part of any political or personal ambitions. The offer to set up a rescue rehabilitation centre for elephant Mahadevi in Kolhapur is also an expression of Vantara wildlife initiative support to the joint petition filed in the Supreme Court by the Jain Math and the state government for the safe, secure and dignified return of elephant welfare Maharashtra to her home state.

Fadnavis added that Maharashtra government and Vantara will work together for the elephant rescue and Madhuri elephant rehabilitation along with the Jain Math and in strict adherence with the SC order and to “bring a dignified closure to the long-drawn-out case”.

Elephant Mahadevi or Madhuri was shifted to Vantara’s elephant sanctuary in Jamnagar last November by order of the Bombay High Court (on animal welfare grounds in response to a petition filed by PETA) and the decision was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.