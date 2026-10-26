Distribution of voter slips begins

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner and GMC Additional Election Authority K Mayur Ashok directed the officials to speed up distribution of voter slips for the GMC elections scheduled to be held on November 1 and complete the process within deadline. Following the instructions of the commissioner, Booth Level Officers are distributing voter slips ward-wise on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayur Ashok said that the distribution of voter slips plays a crucial role in ensuring free and transparent elections. He informed that 596 personnel had been deployed to distribute voter slips across the 596 polling stations in the city. Each staff member had been assigned approximately 1,000 to 1,200 voter slips.

He directed the BLOs to complete 100 per cent of the d istribution process within the deadline. He further instructed special officers and BLO supervisors to continuously monitor the distribution process at the field level, ward-wise, to ensure its proper implementation.

He directed the staff to take the signature or thumb impression of a family member on the receipt after handing over the voter slip.