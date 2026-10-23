SEC, police changed stance with SC intervention: Ambati

Guntur: Former minister and YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu said that incidents of irregularities had taken place at 19 locations during the municipal election nomination process. Following the Supreme Court’s directions, the election process had been temporarily stayed at the affected locations, but not across all constituencies. He alleged that the Election Commission and the police had changed their stance only after the Supreme Court intervened.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he claimed that public opposition to the ruling alliance was growing while support for the YSRCP was increasing. He alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was encouraging lawlessness.

He urged IAS and IPS officers to correct their mistakes, warning that a future YSRCP government would not spare officials responsible for wrongdoing and would bring them before the court. He alleged that alliance leaders were using the police to threaten opposition candidates and prevent them from filing nominations at several places.

He said the YSRCP would contest 76 seats in Guntur and claimed that the elections were being conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court.