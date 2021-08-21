100% vaccination in Hyderabad in next 10-15 days: CS Somesh Kumar

Adarshnagar: The State government is making all efforts to ensure Hyderabad becomes a 100 per cent vaccinated city in the next 10-15 days, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday while interacting with Health Secretary S A M Rizvi, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Collectors of four districts and other officials, during a workshop at BRKR Bhavan here.

The CS suggested that the GHMC, health officials and field staff work in close coordination to make all city colonies 100 per cent vaccinated.

He instructed medical and municipal staff to conduct household survey and mop up eligible people aged above 18 to be vaccinated. Kumar advised officials to carry out the exercise in mission mode, adding that there was good response to the mobile vaccination drive in the GHMC limits.

Similarly, he wanted teams formed colony-wise with manpower and material to administer vaccine to those who had not yet taken the jab.