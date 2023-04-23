1.17 cr screened under Kanti Velugu across Telangana

Hyderabad: Over 1.17 Crore people have undergone eye screenings and 18 lakh beneficiaries got spectacles under the Kanti Velugu programme of the State government.

According to the officials, so far, 1,17,75,604 people which includes 55,29,373 males, 62,34,558 females and 4896 transgenders across the state were screened through the Kanti Velugu programme, which is aimed at blindness-free Telangana. The officials said that 18,19,113 visually impaired people were identified and given free spectacles and medicines.

The beneficiaries expressed happiness that thousands of rupees are being saved for the poor middle class families with the government's initiative for implementing Kanti Velugu Scheme. While 14,05,709 people were identified for prescription glasses, 85,50,429 people were diagnosed without any eye problems.