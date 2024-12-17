Live
- JP Nadda calls Cong to join 'anti-democracy day' observance, slams Emergency, Article 370 in RS
- 3rd Test: Jadeja's gritty half-century drags India to 201/7 at tea on Day 4
- President Draupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Gannavaram for AIIMS Convocation Ceremony
- New York state judge lets Trump’s conviction in hush money case stand
- GreenLine expands green logistics footprint with Exide Industries partnership
- PM Modi pays tribute to Tulsi Gowda, calls her a guiding light for environmental conservation
- 'I ain't holding back': Stokes disappointed with fresh hamstring injury
- Is It Difficult for Pushpa 2 to Break Even Overseas?
- Canada political crisis deepens, PM Trudeau faces fresh calls for resignation
- McCullum hails Southee's longevity as pacer retires from Test cricket
Just In
12-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide at Residential School in Hayathnagar
Highlights
A 12-year-old Class VII student tragically took his life in his hostel room at a residential school in Hayathnagar early Tuesday morning.
The boy, upset over a personal issue, died while his roommate was not present. His friends became concerned when there was no response after repeated knocking.
They informed the hostel authorities, who broke open the door and found the boy dead.
The Hayathnagar police have taken the body for autopsy, and the case is under investigation.
