12-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide at Residential School in Hayathnagar

12-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide at Residential School in Hayathnagar
A 12-year-old Class VII student tragically died by suicide in his hostel room at a residential school in Hayathnagar early on Tuesday.

A 12-year-old Class VII student tragically took his life in his hostel room at a residential school in Hayathnagar early Tuesday morning.

The boy, upset over a personal issue, died while his roommate was not present. His friends became concerned when there was no response after repeated knocking.

They informed the hostel authorities, who broke open the door and found the boy dead.

The Hayathnagar police have taken the body for autopsy, and the case is under investigation.

