15 hospitalised due to ammonia gas leak in Hyderabad
The incident took place in the Fathenagar area, under the jurisdiction of the Sanathnagar police station
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident 15 people are reportedly rushed to nearby hospitals due to ammonia gas leak in Hyderabad. The incident took place in the Fathenagar area, under the jurisdiction of the Sanathnagar police station.
According to the sources, two ammonia gas cylinders, which had been lying unused for a considerable amount of time at the end of the Pipeline Road in Fathenagar, became the source of the gas leak. A miscreant who had noticed these cylinders attempted to remove the heavy-duty valves on the cylinders using a rod. In the process, the gas contained in the cylinders started to leak, causing a considerable amount of ammonia to escape all at once.
Following the incident, the miscreant fled the scene. The ammonia gas, reaching heights of 10 to 12 meters, spread around the area, causing a hazardous cloud.
In the ensuing chaos, ten laborers from Bihar, who were working in a nearby company, suffered from difficulties in breathing and vomiting due to exposure to the gas. Moreover, five local residents of a nearby settlement also experienced similar discomforts such as vomiting and eye irritation.
The affected individuals were immediately rushed to the BBR Hospital in Balanagar. Local residents were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities rushed to the spot and investigations into the incident is underway.