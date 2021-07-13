16 RUBs & ROBs proposed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To pave the way for hassle-free travel to commuters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to build 16 railway over bridges (ROBs) and under bridges (RUBs) in its limits. Officials of the civic body, along with their counterparts in the South Central Railway, have identified a few spots/places which are necessary for the proposed RUBs/ROBs.



According to official sources, projects to build RuBs/ROBs are to be taken up at an approximate cost of Rs 1,110 crore at identified locations near railway gates.

A total of 10 RUBs/Robs are likely to be located in north zone at places like, behind RPF training centre, Moulali, RuB Chilkalguda, ROB Patigadda, widening of ROB Mettuguda. The ten projects cost around Rs 635 crore.

The three locations in the west zone are: RuB between Bollarum and Gundla Pochampally stations (cost Rs 75 crore), near Suchitra, Old Alwal and near Venkatapuram.

The south zone locations are: RuB at Falaknuma and Budvel (cost of Rs 75 crore). In the central zone the local spots for RoB are: Raj Bhavan and Khairatabad.