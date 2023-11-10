18-year-old boy caught red handed with minor, dies after girl’s parents and relatives thrash him

Hyderabad: An incident took place in Hyderabad city where parents and relatives of a girl brutally beat up a young man who had a love affair and illicit relationship with a minor girl. The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Pocharam IT Corridor police station of Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to the sources, Kiran (18) went to the girl's house when her parents were away to meet the minor girl he loved. The parents of the girl came to know about this. They immediately reached home and grabbed the young man and thrashed him. Relatives of the young woman also attacked the young man. They poured pepper on his private parts and attacked him.

The young man, who was attacked for about an hour, died while undergoing treatment. On the information of the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.

However, according to the police, the 18-year-old deceased Kiran had a relationship with a 15-year-old girl from the same neighborhood for some time. The girl's family came to know about this and warned the young man several times. It is known that they have threatened severe consequences if they are seen together again. But Kiran continued the love affair secretly without the knowledge of the girl's parents.

On Wednesday, the girl's parents were out for work and asked the neighbors to keep an eye on their house while they were away. Knowing that no one was at home, Kiran went to the girl's house at night. Seeing him coming, the locals immediately called the girl's parents and informed them.

According to the police, the girl's parents reached home, caught him and beat him up indiscriminately. Unable to withstand the blows, the young man fell unconscious. On the information of the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem. Later, nine accused including the girl's parents were taken into custody and taken to the police station. A case was registered and an investigation was carried out.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased protested in front of the police station on Thursday demanding justice. The police assured that the accused will be punished severely.