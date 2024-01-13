‘180-degree Underwater Aqua Tunnel’ set up at Numaish garners attention

Hyderabad: The country’s largest annual extravaganza ‘Numaish’ in Hyderabad saw a whole lot more exciting with 2,500 different stalls selling clothes, handicrafts, food and fun games has now witnessed with one-of-a-kind experience with exploring 20,000 unusual fishes in first-ever ‘Underwater Aqua Tunnel’ in the exhibition grounds.

This cool 180-degree tunnel lets you explore the underwater world without getting wet and walking through the tunnel and get a close view of the aqua life. The kids were especially seen having their gala time, running after the colorful fishes, families and couples taking selfies with marine creatures.

The aquarium is a unique and innovative attraction that is sure to attract visitors and within the four days of its installation, the tunnel attracted thousands of visitors. The view of the aquarium mesmerizes the visitors which they cannot find anywhere in the city.

A family from Tolichowki had come all the way to enjoy the Numaish and marine world, which was made popular by social media reels in just two days. “We saw several reels on the underwater aquarium and decided to visit the Numaish to witness the aquarium,” said Sania Khan, a girl, who was there with her family who loved the tunnel.

Mohammed Samiullah Khan, one of the organisers at the Aqua tunnel said that the fish, which inhabit both rivers and oceans are stored in a 200-foot long tunnel which is made of high-quality acrylic glass that provides a crystal-clear view of the aquatic life above and all around. “Over 20,000 fish from 100 different freshwater and saltwater species are housed in the Aqua tunnel including catfish, alligator, angelfish, clownfish, arapaima, wrasses, electric fish and other unusual species. The fish are obtained from Malaysia, and Kerala, providing aquatic enthusiasts with an exciting chance to see these species up close,” he added.

The tunnel is divided into tanks where the different types of fish are stored. The tanks vary in terms of optimum temperature and salinity of the water to ensure the survival of the fish.

Starting from a size of an inch, colorful fish to the three-foot-long fish can be seen. Inside the tunnel one gets to see a rather large fish with a crocodile-like mouth, known as Alligator gar fish. This was another fish that intrigued the crowd. Exiting the tunnel leads you into a colourfully decorated and brilliantly lit tent with blue colour. Inside, one can see various marine creatures. Ankita Neelam, a kid, was mesmerized after witnessing such beautiful colourful fishes.

For the upkeep and cleanliness of the tunnel, Samiullah said “We use freshwater and keep changing and filtering the water with adding iodine, salt and other chemicals to maintain the pH level of water to ensure the well-being of fishes and prevent contamination. Our team regularly monitors the eating patterns of the fish,” he added.