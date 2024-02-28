19 file nominations for GHMC standing committee

Hyderabad: A total of 19 corporators from different political parties filed their nominations for the Standing Committee polls of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations. The election is scheduled to be held on March 7.

19 nominations, including 11 BRS, seven AIMIM, and one BJP, were received for the member committee, according to a GHMC commissioner. Those who filed the nominations are Avula Ravindar Reddy, Uppalapati Sreekanth, Kandi Shailaja, Sabiha Begum, Manne Kavitha Reddy, Lavanya Dusari, Bannala Geeta Praveen Mudiraj, Chintala Vijay Shanti, Sabitha Kishore, Y Prem Kumar, and E S Raj Jitendernath, all from BRS.

Ghouse Uddin Mohd, Mohd Khader, Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, Fahad Bin Abdul Samed Bin Abdat, Mohammed Naseeruddin, Shaheen Begum, and Rafath Sultana, all from the MIM, filed their nominations. While one from the BJP, Podavu Archana, also filed nomination papers,.

According to GHMC, the nominations can be withdrawn before 3 pm on March 2 and the final list of contesting candidates will be published on the same day. The counting of votes will begin after 3 pm on March 7 and the results will be declared subsequently. A total of 147 ward members will participate in the electoral process, and each voter will have as many votes as there are members to be elected.