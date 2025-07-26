2 arrested in Rs 1.94 crore impersonation scam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have successfully arrested two individuals implicated in a sophisticated business loan fraud, where they allegedly impersonated senior officers via WhatsApp to siphon off Rs 1.94 crore.

Police have arrested Vaishna, 26, from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and Ajay Sahu, 20, from Datia, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the case unfolded following a complaint from a Hyderabad resident. The victim reported that cyber fraudsters contacted him via WhatsApp using an unknown number. Crucially, this number displayed the profile picture (DP) of his company’s Managing Director, Sumanth. During the exchange, the fraudster, posing as Sumanth, informed the victim that project details would be shared upon his return to the office. Subsequently, the impersonator shared a beneficiary bank account number and instructed the victim to transfer Rs 1,94,00,000 for a new project.

Believing the message to be genuinely from his Managing Director, the victim transferred the substantial sum to the provided account. It was only after this transaction that he realised he had been defrauded and promptly filed an online complaint with an NCRP Acknowledgement Number.

D Kavitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated that the accused conspired to defraud innocent individuals across India by collecting large sums of money under the pretext of this “WhatsApp DP fraud.” The scheme involved impersonating senior officials and sending deceptive messages via WhatsApp, instructing victims to transfer funds. The accused opened fake current accounts, inducing victims to transfer the amounts into these accounts. In collaboration with other co-accused, they opened multiple current accounts to facilitate the transfer of the Rs 1,94,00,000 from the victim.

Cyber Crime officials strongly urge all citizens to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to safeguard themselves against cyber fraud. They advise that if anyone falls victim to cybercrime fraud, they should immediately dial 1930 or report such activities directly on the www.cybercrime.gov.in portal.