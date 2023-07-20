2- BHK houses to be distributed in from next month

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to take up the distribution of double bedroom houses in GHMC from the first week of August by providing around 70,000 to the poor by October.

At a review meeting here on Wednesday, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said already the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was targeting construction of one lakh houses and was completing them rapidly. Already the majority of the houses was completed. The construction work in other places was in final stage.

The GHMC has prepared a schedule for providing 2 BHK houses already completed and ready for distribution to the beneficiaries as per the directive of KTR. The beneficiary selection programme would be taken forward with support of the Revenue department.

According to the guidelines given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to conduct the selection in most transparent manner, officials have decided to carry the process in a flawless manner.

Rao directed the GHMC officials to ensure that double bedroom houses are provided to deserving beneficiaries only without any political interference. He suggested to them to take cooperation of district collectors under GHMC regarding the selection beneficiaries.

The GHMC has prepared a schedule for the distribution of houses as per the direction KTR. So far more than 4,000 houses have been provided to the poor.

The distribution of 2 BHK houses will start in the first week of August as per the schedule prepared by GHMC. It will continues till the third week of October.

More than 65,000 completed houses would be provided to the poor which have already been completed in six phases.

There is a possibility that houses in final stage of construction will also be added to the distribution programme from time to time.