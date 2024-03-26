2-day Nat’l level short film Fest set to illuminate OU

Hyderabad: Osmania University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, is gearing up to host a two-day national level short film festival at the prestigious Tagore Auditorium. Scheduled for the March 27and 28, the event promises to be a dynamic showcase of cinematic talent from across the nation.

Heading this grand initiative is Head of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Dr T Satish Kumar, whose vision aims to foster a platform for budding filmmakers to shine.

Under the patronage of the Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, Professor Dr D Ravinder, and with the gracious presence of esteemed chief guests, Dr MamidiHarikrishna, Director of the Department of Language and Culture, and Professor R Limbadri, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the festival is poised to commence on a note of eminence and prestige.

A plethora of luminaries from the world of academia and cinema will grace the occasion as Guests of Honor. Among them are Professor P Laxminarayana, Registrar of Osmania University; Professor K Arjun Rao, Principal of Arts College, Osmania University; and Deva Katta, a distinguished Filmmaker from the Telugu Film Industry (TFI).

Joining them are renowned filmmakers Rohit Penusmatsa and Sasi Camp, along with Dr Sajida Khan, a notable Sound Engineer, and Dr Sathya Prakash, an esteemed Academician from the University of Hyderabad. Adding to the luminous array of guests are Pushpa Bhaskar, a Casting Director from the TFI, Konda Vijay, Director from the TFI, Chaitanya Rao, an Actor from the TFI, Dr Y Shivanand, an Academician and Filmmaker, and Aditya Hasan, a Filmmaker from the TFI.

The festival's first day will feature engaging panel discussions and interactive sessions with seasoned filmmakers. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the art and craft of filmmaking from industry stalwarts. These discussions are expected to inspire budding filmmakers and ignite meaningful conversations about the future of cinema.

On the second day, the festival will offer a series of workshops catering to various aspects of filmmaking. Participants can immerse themselves in workshops on sound design, panel discussions, theatre plays, cultural stage performances, and short film screenings. These workshops aim to provide attendees with hands-on experience and practical knowledge, enriching their understanding of the filmmaking process.

The event has garnered generous support from sponsors such as ETV Win, TAL Radio, Soumya Solutions, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), and Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, underscoring the significance and scale of this festival.

Media Collaboration for Wider Reach

Politikos, serving as the Digital Media Partner, and Student Tribe, as the Channel Partner, are instrumental in ensuring the festival's outreach extends far and wide, facilitating a broader audience engagement and participation.

With such a distinguished lineup of patrons, guests, sponsors, and partners, the Two-Day National Level Short Film Festival promises to be a celebration of cinematic artistry, creativity, and innovation. As the curtains rise on this monumental event, anticipation runs high for two days filled with cinematic brilliance and cultural exchange.