2-DG to hit market on June 10

Hyderabad: The anti-Covid miracle drug 2-DG developed by DRDO is being used in some select corporate hospitals in Hyderabad and the reports on its efficacy and how it works on Covid patients is being analysed by DRDO scientists. The drug is likely to hit the market sometime around second week of June.

Top sources told The Hans India that the corporate hospitals have been charging Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 per each packet now. These hospitals have been given limited number of sachets on trial basis. The final price will be fixed on the day of commercial launch of the drug.

Tentatively, the manufacturing agency Dr Reddy's Labs and DRDO are planning to launch the drug on June 10 in Hyderabad. The Centre plans to supply the drug to all Covid-hit states based on the severity of patient count.

Initially, the Central agencies will monitor the distribution of medicine closely so as to ensure that no hoarding and black marketing takes place. The corporate hospitals and state-run hospitals will get medicine through an order in advance only in view of a growing demand in the country. Sources said that soon after the launch of the drug in New Delhi by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently , the first batch of the medicine was dispatched to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences ) for the use on Covid patients and ascertain the efficacy of it. After getting desirable results, the oral medicine was made available to some hospitals providing Covid treatment in Hyderabad.

As per the treatment protocols, the new drug is being administered for six days. Each day, one packet containing 7 grams of 2DG powder will be given to the patient. The patients with moderate symptoms will recover on fourth or fifth day and it will take six days to recuperate for critically ill, officials said. "This drug will be made available for in- patients only. We are analysing the treatment protocols. "The drug is considered as "Sanjivani", for patients suffering from acute oxygen deficit in their bodies, sources add.

