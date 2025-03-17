2 held for acid attack on temple accountant

Hyderabad: The city police arrested two persons involved in an acid attack on the temple’s accountant in Saidabad. The incident occurred at Shri Bhulakshmi Mata temple in Saidabad on Friday.

The Saidabad police arrested Raikod Hariputhra (31) of Sadasivpet (Medak district) and Aripirala Raja Shekhar Sharma (41) of Saidabad.

According to the police, Chintala Narsing Rao alias Gopi was a committee member of the temple and Goshala in Dhobi Ghat Road for the last 12 years. On March 14 at around 6.30 pm, while he was sitting at the reception table in the temple, an unidentified man approached him. He introduced himself as Naresh and enquired about the temple’s ‘annadanam’ programme. After a brief conversation, an unknown person asked Rao to write an annadhanam receipt on his name. While he was writing, the person suddenly poured a liquid on Rao’s scalp and fled, quickly saying ‘Happy Holi’.

Patil Kantilal Subhash, DCP, South-East Zone, said Rao experienced a burning sensation on his scalp, face, eyes and neck. Smoke began emanating from his scalp. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet. The assault resulted in burns to the scalp, face, eyes and neck. Rao filed a complaint with the police who took up investigation.

The police formed six teams in collaboration with the Task Force. The teams reviewed nearly 400 CCTV footages, tracing events from scene of offence to the location where Hariputhra was apprehended. Upon further examination of the CCTV footage, it was observed that after committing the offence, he fled on a two-wheeler.

Based on technical evidence, including CDR analysis and CCTV footage, he was apprehended at his residence in Shaikpet. During interrogation, he confessed to have committed the offence under instructions of Raja Shekhar.

During interrogation, Shekhar admitted that due to personal disputes, he planned to harm Rao by using a chemical. He hired Hariputhra for Rs 2,000, paying Rs 1,000 in advance. After arrest they were sent to judicial remand.