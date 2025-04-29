‘2-tier appeal system in Bhu Bharati for resolving farmers’ grievances

Rangareddy: Making it amply clear that the Bhu Bharati Act was brought by incorporating some comprehensive aspects to address the issue faced by the farmers earlier, the Rangareddy District Collector, C Narayan Reddy said, “The government brought the Act after certain changes in the legislature.” The New Act will pave the way for inspections at the Tahsildar, RDO and Collector levels thereby to amend the land records which were lacking in the earlier Dharani format.

The Collector addressed the awareness programme on Bhu Bharati Act, also known as Record of Rights Act (RoR Act) on Monday at Abdullahpur Met in the district.

“The land records can be amended as per sub-section 4 and 5 of the Section 4 of the Act. Now the Farmers will have an opportunity to undo the errors pertaining to their lands locally,” He claimed.

“Currently the programme is being implemented in four mandals on pilot basis. However, the same will be expanded to all the mandals of the State from the first week of May this year,” he said, adding that the farmers can avail the opportunity within a year the Act comes into force.

Similar programmes, he further said, will be organised in May and June wherein officials will receive applications from farmers on land issues. Farmers can also be able to apply online through the Bhu Bharati portal.

The Collector made it clear that the land registration and mutation will be done only after proper examining the cases, followed by a survey and proper investigation at field level.

“If any error occurred during the registration and mutation process and the farmers seek correction for the same, they can have the opportunity to appeal for appropriate solutions. The government has introduced a two-tier appeal system in the Land Act. Moreover, if the farmer does not get satisfied with the responses at the Tahsildar level, he can appeal to the RDO within 60 days. If he still feels it unjust, he can have another window open at Collector where he can have another 30 days of time to get it addressed,” the Collector elaborated.

Earlier, local MLA Ibrahimpatnam Mal Reddy Rangareddy, in his address, said that the Telangana government has introduced the new Bhu Bharati (ROR) Act to resolve the land problems faced by the farmers with a specified time frame.

The guidelines were specified through a power point representation during the programme and the details were read out to facilitate the farmers to understand the standard operative procedure of the Act thereby to help them avail the opportunity.