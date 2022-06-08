  • Menu
20-year-old nabbed over rape charges on class 10 student

In yet another minor rape case, the police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10th class girl

Hyderabad: In yet another minor rape case, the police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10th class girl. The police have apprehended the man from the Monda Market police station limits in Secunderabad.

According to the police, the victim was a Class 10 student and lived with her parents in a rented house in Secunderabad. For the last few months, she was into a friendship with a youngster aged around 20 years, who lived in the neighbourhood.

On June 1, the girl went missing from her house and the family members registered a missing case with the local police. During investigation, the police came to know that the youngster had lured the girl with the promise of marriage and sexually assaulted her.

