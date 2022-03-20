20,000 jobs notification on Ugadi

Hyderabad: It is going to be KCR v/s Amit Shah in working out a roadmap to win the next Assembly elections. As a first step, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed the officials to issue job notification for about 20,000 posts in police department on the day of Ugadi. Notification for remaining posts would be made in a phased manner.

This, the chief minister feels this will help in winning over the unemployed's support who have been waiting for such notification for long. It may be recalled that the BJP which has been trying to make deep inroads in the state under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made a big issue about the delay in filling the vacancies. While the Government said that there were about 89,000 vacancies, the BJP claims they were more than one-and-a- half lakh vacancies.

The TRS wants to take the wind out of BJP before Amit Shah visits the state at least on this issue. Shah is slated to stay in Hyderabad for three days and review the party activities and give necessary guidelines for the next Assembly elections. It is targeting to win about 60 seats out of 119.

In fact, the chief minister is said to have convened an emergency meeting of party leaders on Saturday basically to discuss the fast-changing political developments.

TRS feels that it cannot afford to ignore the activities of the BJP and its game-plan. It has of late adopted an aggressive policy against the TRS and unless this was effectively countered, it could cause damage, TRS leadership feels. The ruling party feels that there was an urgent need to turn the tide against BJP by convincing the people that it was anti-Telangana and has been discriminating against the state in all respects.

TRS will soon come up with an action plan to highlight the issues where the state has been discriminated by the Centre and hold agitations and meetings.



KCR is said to be ready with a list of about 1,000 retired IAS and IPS and other senior officials from across the country and would soon hold a conclave with them at Hyderabad. The objective of the meeting is to expose the Centre's misdeeds in the country's development mainly in power and irrigation water crisis. The strategy is to target the Centre on two issues: Injustice meted out to Telangana and how the Centre had failed in providing Good Governance to the country.

