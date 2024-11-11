213 seats to be filled in 3rd phase counselling at PJTAU, SKLTGHU

Hyderabad: Registrar Shivaji of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agriculture University (PJTAU) said that there are a total of 213 vacant seats after the completion of the first phase of combined counselling under the special quota for BiPC stream courses of the PJTAU and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticulture University (SKLTGHU) on October 10.

He said on Sunday that on completion of two phases of combined counselling under regular quota and one phase of special quota, the vacant seats include: BSc (Hons) Agriculture – 80, BSc (Hons) Horticulture-70, BSc (Hons) Community Science-40, BTech (Food Technology)-15, and BVSc-8.

He said that the 213 vacancies will be filled in the third phase of combined counselling under the regular quota, which is scheduled to commence from November 18 onwards. Eligible candidates may visit the university website at www.pjtau.edu.in regularly for a detailed counselling schedule, and a category-wise vacancy position will be issued shortly. He further informed that admissions in PJTAU are based on merit and required not to rely on any middlemen, persons, or consultants who try to mislead students by promising to secure admission by other means or under any quota.