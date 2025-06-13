  • Menu
21st Century IAS Academy Honours 2024 UPSC Achievers

21st Century IAS Academy Honours 2024 UPSC Achievers
KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy felicitated its 2024 UPSC rankers at a grand event in Hyderabad, celebrating the success of 13 outstanding achievers. Dignitaries like CH. Vidya Sagar Rao and Dr. Mahesh Bhagwat highlighted civil servants’ critical role in nation-building. Academy founder P. Krishna Pradeep outlined an ambitious goal to nurture 100 future IAS officers by 2028.

The event also featured the launch of the "Unlimited UPSC Utsav" campaign and recognised the academy’s impactful initiatives like free coaching in Adilabad. With a legacy of producing over 2,000 officers, the academy reaffirmed its commitment to ethical, result-oriented civil service training.

