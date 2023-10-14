23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Ashok Nagar of Hyderabad

A young woman who was allegedly hurt by the postponement of Group 1 exams committed suicide. Pravallika 24 a student who was taking coaching in Ashok Nagar of Hyderabad and was staying in a hostel wrote a suicide letter and committed suicide. After learning about the matter, the students, student union leaders, Congress and BJP leaders reached the hostel in large numbers.

They started agitation in Ashok Nagar late at night saying that the government is the reason for the death of the young woman. They raised slogans against the government saying that the young woman had committed suicide due to the postponement of the job exams. The entire Ashoknagar area has become crowded with students and there is a heavy traffic jam.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached Ashok Nagar and shifted the body of Pravallika, who committed suicide to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. However, there is difference of opinion from police and students union over the cause of the suicide and it will revealed after the investigation.