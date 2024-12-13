Dharani Portal Services Suspended for Four Days Across Telangana

Hyderabad : The Telangana government has announced the temporary suspension of Dharani Portal services for four days to upgrade its database version. The upgrade process will begin at 5 PM on Thursday and is expected to be completed by Monday morning, December 16.

During this period, all Dharani services will remain unavailable, according to officials. The announcement comes after reports of significant disruptions in the portal's functioning over the past three days.

Meeseva operators have reported issues with receiving OTPs from the portal since Wednesday. Additionally, only sale deeds have been processed in the last two days, while other modules, including TM 33 and gift deeds, have remained non-functional.

The temporary shutdown aims to address these technical glitches and enhance the portal's performance. Citizens are advised to plan accordingly and resume transactions once the upgrade is complete.