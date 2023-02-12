2nd phase of SNDP works to begin soon in city

Hyderabad: The State government would soon start the second phase of Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in the city to ensure there is no flood like situation during heavy rains.

This was announced by the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao while answering a question during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Saturday. Talking about the phase-I of the SNDP, the Minister said that a total number of 56 works were taken up and out of which 35 works were in GHMC area and 21 works are taken up in surrounding municipalities. The number of works completed were 13 including 11 in GHMC, two in surrounding municipalities. He said that an amount of Rs 985.45 crore (GHMC Rs 737.45 crore, surrounding ULBS- Rs 248.00 crore) is being spent on the above 56 works.

The Minister said that there were many cities in the country, but no city had taken up nala development programme like Hyderabad. He said, the Kirloskar Committee recommended removal of 28,000 encroachments on Nalas but there would be obstacles in removing this because most of them were poor.

The Minister informed about the works taken at various places including Secunderabad Zone eight works with Rs 257 crore, Kukatpally three works with Rs 112 crore, LB Nagar nine works with Rs 122 crore, Charminar seven works with Rs 93 lakhs, Khairatabad Rs 7.3 crore. Replying to a question the minister said that since MS Maktha was below FTL government was trying to find out an engineer solution.

Regarding the Bulkapur Nala, the minister said that the defence authorities had softened their stand after his tough words and tenders were called for taking the works. He said that the Delhi Municipal Corporation was impressed by the efforts of the government in making a climate resilience city and sought DPRs from the state officials.