3 arrested for selling steroids sans prescription

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone team, and the Humayun Nagar police apprehended three persons who were illegally procuring and selling steroid injection, tablets and capsules without any valid prescription and selling them to bodybuilders. They seized 22 types of steroids worth Rs 1.8 lakh from their possession.

The police arrested Mohd Nazeer (47), a main supplier, and sub-suppliers R Sanjeev (28) and Imran Khan (40). They seized R6 Pure Growth Hormone releasing peptide, Igro pure, High 176,191, Soma Pure, 10 Iu, Tropin, Six DS, Thaiger GHRP-6, 10 Storm bear USP, Thaiger SU250, Thaiger Duradex, Thaiger Phendurex, Testobolin, Myodrol, Gro- DS, Riptropin 100 Iu, Nutrocubalis, Anamuporis, Yucomuporis, Testomucoris, 3 Degree, Bulk Bomba, Testotolen E, and Debolon, all worth Rs 1.8 lakh.

According to the police, Nazeer and Sanjeev run a supplements store in Hyderabad whereas Imran initially was a gym trainer. Due to financial difficulties, Imran hatched a plan to sell steroid injection, tablets and capsules among youth seeking rapid muscle growth. He sold steroids to clients at inflated rates without a valid licence or doctor’s prescription, earning money illegally.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP, Task Force, said they apprehended Imran while he was carrying steroid vials near Soma Tailor, NMDC Road, Mehdipatnam. He led to Sanjeev’s supplement store, where some steroid capsules, vials, and tablets were seized. Sanjeev led authorities to Nazeer, who was also apprehended and found with a large quantity of steroid capsules, vials and tablets.