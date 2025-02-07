Live
3-day Odisha food and craft mela from today
The Odisha food and craft mela will be hosted at Shilparamam in Madhapur from February 7 to February 9.
Hyderabad: The Odisha food and craft mela will be hosted at Shilparamam in Madhapur from February 7 to February 9. This mela is organised by SOWW Odia Parivaar and showcases a vibrant display of Odisha’s culinary heritage, exquisite handicrafts, and captivating cultural performances. “From Pattachitra paintings to finely woven Sambalpuri textiles, Maniabandha, Tussar and pipili appliqué will be showcased.
The mela aims to promote and support Odisha’s indigenous culture and craftsmanship, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in its vibrant tapestry. Apart from various delicacies, Odisha’s cuisine will also be available,” said a senior officer, Shilparamam.
“Furthermore, a cultural programme will be featured that includes the graceful Odissi dance and lively folk music. Regional dance forms will be organised in the evenings, celebrating the diverse artistic traditions of Odisha,” she added.