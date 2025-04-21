  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

3-day Rythu Mahotsavam to begin in NZB from today

3-day Rythu Mahotsavam to begin in NZB from today
x
Highlights

In collaboration with the State Agriculture department, a three-day Rythu Mahotsavam (Farmer’s Festival) is scheduled to take place in Nizamabad starting from Monday.

Hyderabad: In collaboration with the State Agriculture department, a three-day Rythu Mahotsavam (Farmer’s Festival) is scheduled to take place in Nizamabad starting from Monday.

This festival will be hosted at the Giriraj Government Degree College grounds in the district headquarters and will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, along with Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Tourism and Culture Minister and Nizamabad district In-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

The event aims to highlight farmers and their products, as well as offerings from the agricultural and related sectors, featuring approximately 136 stalls.

During the three days, scientists from the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries, along with officials from related sectors will hold workshops on innovative farming practices. The festival will also serve as a platform for distinguished progressive farmers and farmer production organisations to share their insights and experiences.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick