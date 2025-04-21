3-day Rythu Mahotsavam to begin in NZB from today

Hyderabad: In collaboration with the State Agriculture department, a three-day Rythu Mahotsavam (Farmer’s Festival) is scheduled to take place in Nizamabad starting from Monday.

This festival will be hosted at the Giriraj Government Degree College grounds in the district headquarters and will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, along with Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Tourism and Culture Minister and Nizamabad district In-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

The event aims to highlight farmers and their products, as well as offerings from the agricultural and related sectors, featuring approximately 136 stalls.

During the three days, scientists from the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries, along with officials from related sectors will hold workshops on innovative farming practices. The festival will also serve as a platform for distinguished progressive farmers and farmer production organisations to share their insights and experiences.