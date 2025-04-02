3-day Telangana Seed Festival from April 4

Hyderabad: Council for Green Revolution will be conducting ‘Telangana Seed Festival’, titled as “Vitthanala Panduga” to be organised from April 4 to 6 at The Earth Centre, Anumaspalli, Kadthal, Ranga Reddy district.

The event aims to lay the foundation for ongoing sharing and cooperation – for wider dissemination of our seed wealth and biodiversity-related knowledge for inclusive, ecological self-reliance in harmony with nature; and for sustained peoples’ pressure for public policy correction towards such purpose.

“Let us celebrate the infinite imagination of nature. Let us live and let live”, said Krishna Prasad, Director, Sahaja Samrudha Foundation.