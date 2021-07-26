3 of family killed in road mishap in Hyderabad outskirts

Three people of same family were killed and other injured after a speeding car rammed into another car near Manneguda cotton mill in Pudur mandal of Vikarabad district.



The incident occurred when a Hyundai Santro car collided head on with Toyota Qualis coming in opposite direction. The deceased were identified as Mallikarjun Reddy, Rajya Lakshmi and Devansh Reddy. Meanwhile, the one who injured in the accident was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.



The police registered a case and took up investigation. More details about the incident are awaited.



Earlier in the day, two people were dead after a bike rammed into a parked lorry at Pedha Amberpet in Hyderabad. The victims were identified as Chandraiah and Mastan.