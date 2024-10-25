31 women, four transgenders rescued from prostitution

Hyderabad: In a joint operation conducted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit SHE Teams and teams from the Kukatpally and KPHB police to curb street prostitution, they nabbed 31 women and four transgenders, thus rescuing them.

The operation was conducted on Wednesday night under the supervision of DCP Balanagar Zone K Suresh Kumar and ACP K Srinivas Rao, Kukatpally, at Bhagyanagar bus stop and under the KPHB Metro Station.

The police formed four special teams for the operation. A total of 49 personnel, ranging from constables to ACPs, including law and order staff, the AHTU team, and the CAR unit, participated.

After the operation, four cases were registered at Kukatpally police station and one case at KPHB police station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

“The apprehended persons are being presented before the tahsildar, Kukatpally mandal, for a bind-over to ensure good behaviour. After completing the bind-over procedure, they will be released with notices issued under Section 35 of the BNSS Act,” said ACP Srinivas Rao.

Earlier this month, a similar operation was conducted with the same special teams, and 22 persons were nabbed. Four cases were registered at Kukatpally police station and two cases at KPHB police station. The arrested persons were also bound over by the Kukatpally MRO for good behaviour and subsequently released with notices issued under the BNSS Act.

The Cyberabad police warned that they will strictly enforce laws against prostitution and related activities. “No form of prostitution is encouraged or tolerated within our jurisdiction. Regular operations are conducted to prevent and eliminate such illegal activities, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens,” they stated. They urged the public to report any suspicious or illegal activities to the nearest police station.