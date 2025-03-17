315 caught for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown on drunk driving, Cyberabad Traffic Police intensifies checks within Commissionerate limits. During the weekend, Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) apprehended over 315 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Cyberabad traffic police, the police on weekends had been organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving. During the drive, of total 3,15,233 were two-wheeler drivers, five three-wheeler drivers, 71 four-wheeler drivers, and six heavy vehicle drivers.

The police said that 31 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and two were caught with BAC 550 mg/100 ml.

All apprehended individuals will be presented before the Court.

In a special drive, to curb the drunken driving, police found that the drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police have booked cases against them for drunk driving, it is the law and order police who would have to follow up and find where these people bought their liquor.

The Cyberabad police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.