39th Raising Day celebrated

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) celebrated its 39th Raising Day on Saturday .A parade was held at the RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali, Hyderabad.This is the Second time that a National Level Parade of RPF was organized outside New Delhi and very first time the parade was joined by retired RPF personnels.

Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and took the salute of the Parade.

The minister presented the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 42 RPF personnel.

Addressing the occasion, the Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines said that RPF plays an important role in ensuring safe travel for passengers. Training and skill upgradation play a prominent role in improving the performance of any organisation.

The Railway Protection Force was constituted by an Act of Parliament in 1957 for providing security to Railway property. Subsequently, the force was empowered to enquire, arrest and prosecute the offenders involved in unlawful possession of railway property in 1966.

Over the years, it was felt that the force needed to be given the status of An Armed Force of the Union and finally the status was bestowed upon the force on 20th September 1985 by amending the RPF Act by the Parliament. As a result, 20th September is celebrated every year as the Raising Day of RPF by members of the force and their families.