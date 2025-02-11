4-day research workshop for PhD scholars begins at OU

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University on Monday inaugurated a four-day Osmania University Research Skills (OURS) workshop – Unlocking Research Skills: A Hands-on Workshop for PhD scholars on Monday.

According to OU officials, the programme aims to enhance research capabilities among PhD scholars, equipping them with advanced data analysis skills essential for their academic and professional growth.

The four-day workshop will cover key topics, including Introduction to SPSS and Univariate Statistical Analysis, Bivariate Statistics and Multivariate Analysis, Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) using SPSS-AMOS, Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA), and Path Analysis and review of literature.

Prof C V Ranjani, director, HCDC highlighted the importance of SPSS as an essential statistical tool in research, business, healthcare, and social sciences, emphasising its relevance in the era of big data, AI, and digital transformation.