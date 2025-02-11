Live
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 11 February, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 11 February, 2025
- Gunadala Mary Matha festivities draw the devout
- T-JUDA urges for immediate crackdown on quacks
- ALC NCC cadets honoured for excellence at R-Day Parade
- RMP, PMP Assn condemns BRS for politicisation
- Essential tips to keep your locks healthy
- Harish flays harassment of RMPs, PMPs
- PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ inspires students
- Big relief for DSC-2008 candidates: HC asks govt to issue appointment orders by Feb 17
Just In
4-day research workshop for PhD scholars begins at OU
Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University on Monday inaugurated a four-day Osmania University Research Skills (OURS)...
Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University on Monday inaugurated a four-day Osmania University Research Skills (OURS) workshop – Unlocking Research Skills: A Hands-on Workshop for PhD scholars on Monday.
According to OU officials, the programme aims to enhance research capabilities among PhD scholars, equipping them with advanced data analysis skills essential for their academic and professional growth.
The four-day workshop will cover key topics, including Introduction to SPSS and Univariate Statistical Analysis, Bivariate Statistics and Multivariate Analysis, Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) using SPSS-AMOS, Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA), and Path Analysis and review of literature.
Prof C V Ranjani, director, HCDC highlighted the importance of SPSS as an essential statistical tool in research, business, healthcare, and social sciences, emphasising its relevance in the era of big data, AI, and digital transformation.