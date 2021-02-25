4 held for attacking lawyer in Hyderabad

Four people were arrested by the Naryanaguda police on Wednesday for trying to attack a lawyer from Himayatnagar with a knife. The police seized one country made pistol, two daggers and other materials from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested were identified as, Ghanshyam Balaji Singh, Mohammad Wali, Mohammad Waseem and Shaik Suleman. Balaji Singh was the client of the lawyer Siddharth Singh Chowdhary in two civil cases for the past 10 years. The lawyer sought the help of Balaji to sell his land in Upparpally at Attapur. However, Balaji spent around Rs 60,000 of his own money to develop the land and later introduced a party to the lawyer.

Singh expected a commission around Rs 12 lakh but the lawyer had made the deal with the party without informing Balaji Singh.

Enraged over the matter, Balaji decided to get rid of the lawyer. He went to Chowdary's home along with three of his associates and tried to attack him with a knife. But the lawyer dodged and escaped from them approaching the police.