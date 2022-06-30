4 Hyderabad BJP corporators switch to TRS on eve of NE meeting

Hyderabad: A day before the BJP's National Executive Committee meeting in the city four GHMC corporators of the saffron party switched loyalties by joining the TRS on Thursday.

The BJP is holding the NEC meeting on July 2 and 3. In a shocker to the party, four corporators from GHMC and a floor leader from Tandur Municipality joined TRS in the presence of party's working president KT Rama Rao.

The corporators include Banot Sujata Naik (Hastinapur division), P Archana Prakash (Rajendranagar), D Venkatesh (Jubilee Hills), Sunita Prakash Goud (Adikmet), Tandur Municipal Floor leader Sindhuja Goud. Rao welcomed the BJP leaders into the party with 'kanduvas'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently met the GHMC corporators, assuring to meet them in the party's NEC meeting. Joining of the party leaders is seen as a shock for the BJP. MP G Ranjit Reddy, MLAs M Gopinath, Danam Nagender, P Rohit Reddy and D Sudheer Reddy were present.

KTR on Thursday described the NEC meeting as two days of circus where leaders would tell lies. At another Congress leaders joining programme, KTR said, "The BJP leaders are coming with big cutouts and flexis, come, have Irani chai and eat Biryani. They are sending one sepoy to every constituency. show them 24-hour power, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, tap water at every household. Tourists will come and go... ask them what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for Telangana."

The TRS leader said people of Telangana should say Modi bye bye. "It is the time to say bye bye to Modi, who has done nothing for Telangana. He has no response when he is questioned about black money. His works are like 'Modi baat karodon me, kaam pakodon me'. Modi is the real 'dora' in the country, who has toppled eight governments," quipped Rao.