457 drunk drivers held in Cyberabad during weekend

Hyderabad: In a sharp escalation of enforcement, Cyberabad police booked 457 motorists for drunk driving during a weekend blitz across Hyderabad’s western corridors, signalling zero tolerance for traffic violations. Special teams fanned out to key junctions late at night and early morning, stopping vehicles at random and subjecting drivers to breathalyzer tests.

A senior officer confirmed that among those booked, majority were two-wheeler riders, but the net also included car, auto, and heavy vehicle drivers. Many registered alarmingly high blood alcohol readings, surpassing even 300 mg/100 ml, a grave threat for commuters, police said

The offenders now face stiff legal action, with courts imposing not only fines but also jail time and even community service as deterrence. Police top brass have warned that any fatal mishap under the influence of alcohol can now result in culpable homicide charges, carrying up to 10 years’ jail, under new criminal laws.