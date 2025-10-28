Live
- Cyclone Montha Strengthens into a Severe Storm, Expected to Cross Andhra Coast Today
- Cyclone Montha: Danger signal seven hoisted at Kakinada Port
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- 36 pc Gen Z within legal drinking age have never consumed alcohol: Report
- Sindhu ends 2025 season to focus on foot injury recovery
- Institutional investments in Indian real estate sector surge by 83 pc in July-Sep
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- PVL 2025 Season 4: Bengaluru Torpedoes emerge champs
457 drunk drivers held in Cyberabad during weekend
Hyderabad: In a sharp escalation of enforcement, Cyberabad police booked 457 motorists for drunk driving during a weekend blitz across Hyderabad’s...
Hyderabad: In a sharp escalation of enforcement, Cyberabad police booked 457 motorists for drunk driving during a weekend blitz across Hyderabad’s western corridors, signalling zero tolerance for traffic violations. Special teams fanned out to key junctions late at night and early morning, stopping vehicles at random and subjecting drivers to breathalyzer tests.
A senior officer confirmed that among those booked, majority were two-wheeler riders, but the net also included car, auto, and heavy vehicle drivers. Many registered alarmingly high blood alcohol readings, surpassing even 300 mg/100 ml, a grave threat for commuters, police said
The offenders now face stiff legal action, with courts imposing not only fines but also jail time and even community service as deterrence. Police top brass have warned that any fatal mishap under the influence of alcohol can now result in culpable homicide charges, carrying up to 10 years’ jail, under new criminal laws.