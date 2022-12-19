4,800 take part in 18th edition of Freedom Hyderabad 10K Run

Hyderabad: The mother of marathons in India, the oldest run in India, Hyderabad 10 K Run was held at Necklace Road on Sunday. As many as 4,800 runners of all ages and sexes participated in three categories---Elite for professionals,10 K for serious runners and 5K for beginners.

The run started at People's Plaza, Necklace Road, and took participants around Hussainsagar lake to finish at People's Plaza. The registered participants include sports; fitness enthusiasts, Armed forces personnel, and NGOs raising funds for various causes

In the elite category women section, Emmy Chepkoech stood first by finishing 10 km in 37.39 minutes. Richai Rai was second by completing the run in 45. 39 and Sunima Dila third in 51.11 minutes.

In the men's section, in the same category, Kamini Isaac Kihara came first (30.14 minutes; Vineet was second (30.37 m) and Naveen third (31 m).

The first, second and third position winners were presented with Rs 40,000,30,000and 20,000/- cheques respectively.

The Freedom Hyderabad 10 K Run Foundation members Bosco, Anil, Shivani Maapudi of Wishwa; Pranav, CEO of ACT Fibernet; Srikant Naik, State head-PPL, flagged off the run.

Several Ayyappa devotees, like Raghu in Ayyappa mala, senior citizens like a 72-year-old CH NB Rao; mother Satinder Kaur, a researcher participated with her infant in the run which was held after a gap of two years due to Covid

November is known for the onset of the winter season and Hyderabad's oldest sporting engagement bringing people from all walks of life to celebrate the spirit of the city – the Hyderabad 10K Run, but this time as the venue was not available it had to be organised in December. It was an occasion for those who love the historic city to come together, run together and strive together to make a difference, the organizers said. Run for fun, health and a good future. It is a family run, said the speakers.

A beautiful finishers medal was given away to all participants post-completion of their run.

What started as a non-political, non-religious activity in 2003 with a noble motive to create a platform for health-conscious people of the city and help in due course, support and fund the "Mission Sports" initiative is today 20 years old. It has the unique distinction of India's first and oldest run. The proceeds of the Run will be utilised for sports-related activity, said Bosco and Anil.

The run was organised by Traditions Event and supported by Freedom Oil, Act Fibre-net and others.