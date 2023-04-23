5 arterial roads in SCB opened for commuters' sake: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER G Kishan Reddy on Saturday thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his decision to open up the 5 arterial roads in Secunderabad Cantonment Board of Richardson Road, Protnee Road, Byam Road, Ammuguda Road and Albain Road in Secunderabad Canonment.

In a Twitter message on Saturday, the Union Minister tweeted, "I thank Hon Raksha Mantri Sh @rajnathsingh ji for opening 5 arterial roads of Richardson, Protnee, Byam, Ammuguda & Albain Road in Secunderabad Cantt to ease commute in twin cities. I recently met him on this issue & he accepted my request & agreed to do it in the public interest" Further, in a statement, he said that he had met the Defence Minister several times on this issue and apprised him of the situation on ground.

The Minister also said that threats of stopping water and power supply are counterproductive as they vitiate the atmosphere. Such decisions need to be made by sitting across the table. "There is a sensitive balance between security needs and ease of living.

The Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always committed to making the life of the common person easy", Kishan Reddy added.