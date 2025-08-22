50 patrolling bikes, 100 marshals added to strengthen traffic management in city

Hyderabad: To strengthen the traffic management in the city, Hyderabad city police launched 50 traffic patrolling bikes and 100 traffic marshals to help in regulating traffic and ensure vehicles move easily and quickly in Hyderabad Commissionerate limits. It is estimated that these new measures will increase the average vehicle speed in the city from 18 kmph to 23 kmph.

On Thursday, Hyderabad City police commissioner and Chairman Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) CV Anand flagged off the traffic patrolling bikes and traffic marshals. This initiative is based on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, where the police and civil society collaborate for better traffic control and smoother vehicle flow in Hyderabad.

CV Anand stated that the HCSC has undertaken key measures to strengthen traffic management in the city. “As part of this, we have launched 50 new traffic patrolling bikes and 100 traffic marshals. These bikes and marshals will help to regulate traffic and ensure vehicles move easily and quickly.” He also mentioned the goal to increase the current number of 100 marshals to 500 in the future.

Each patrolling bike is equipped with advanced tools to assist in traffic management.

These include a PA system with a collar microphone for public announcements, a UHF handheld set with an external microphone, an LED baton for traffic control, a dashboard camera for recording violations and issuing challans, GPS tracking for real-time monitoring, a first-aid kit for emergencies, a wheel clamp carrier for no-parking enforcement, a traffic equipment box (reflective jacket, rain gear, etc.), a tablet device, and a body-worn camera for evidence collection. These tools will make traffic control more effective.

For the first time in the country, the Hyderabad Traffic Department has recruited transgender individuals, a commendable decision by the government to provide them with employment. In the future, opportunities will also be created for them in other departments, including the GHMC.

The traffic marshals will work under the supervision of the respective police station’s CI and SI. The Commissioner advised them to perform their duties with responsibility and honesty to bring a good name to the police department.

Commissioner CV Anand stated that these innovative programs will play a crucial role in improving Hyderabad’s traffic and providing better services to the city’s residents. Also, three cranes have been made available for traffic management.

In addition, 100 trained traffic marshals have been deployed to support traffic police at key intersections and congested areas. They have undergone 15 days of rigorous training by the Hyderabad Traffic Police and will work alongside the traffic department to streamline traffic flow.

The initiative has received strong support from organizations such as Apollo Hospitals, Yashoda Hospitals, M J School, Niloufer Cafe, Siddharth Jewelers, L V Prasad Eye Institute, Shah Ghouse Cafe, and Mahaveer Estates. It was also announced that more organizations are ready to extend their support.

Shekhar Reddy, Secretary General, HCSC, Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP, Law & Order, Rajasekhar Reddy, Joint Secretary-Traffic, HCSC, D Joel Davis, Joint CP, Traffic, and other prominent dignitaries were present.