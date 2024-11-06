5,344 enumerators to cover nearly 6.5 lakh families in RR dist

Rangareddy: Reminding that the Comprehensive Family Survey is starting from Wednesday in Rangareddy, District Collector C Narayana Reddy urged the general public to provide appropriate and accurate information regarding social and economic status to the enumerators without falling prey to misconception.

While elaborating about the arrangements for the proposed family survey during a press conference at District Collectorate Office Kongarakalan on Tuesday, the Collector stated that a total number of 5,344 enumerators have been deployed in the district for the survey scheduled to begin on Wednesday. For every ten enumerators, one supervisor has been appointed to supervise the area-wise process. In addition, a district-level special officer has been assigned to look over the process.

During the fifteen days of the entire enumeration process, he said, “A total number of 6.57 lakh families will be covered in the district. The enumerators will continue the survey process in the next 15 days.”

As the whole survey is all about family status, the Collector said, “People need not to fall prey to any sort of misconception if the enumerators approach them since it is being carried out by the government. This survey is to collect information regarding the family’s social and economic status besides the schemes from which they are getting benefitted.”