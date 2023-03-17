6 dead in major blaze at Swapnalok complex

The city witnessed two major fire accidents on Thursday. The first was in one of the biggest commercial complex Swapnalok in Secunderabad and the other was in pharma company in Jeedimetla. About 16 were trapped in the building. Six of them died due to suffocation; doctors declared five of them brought dead while taken for treatment at Gandhi hospital. Another person is said to be serious. The six dead were identified as Sravani, Prameela, Prasanth, Triveni, Vennela and Shiva. Fire broke around 6.45 pm in fifth and soon it spread upwards. Ten fire fighters, DRF teams and police were rushed to Swapnalok Complex. Though there was lot of confusion about how many were trapped in the inferno, all related departments took up fire fighting and rescue operation in a perfect manner.





It took nearly two hours to rescue the first batch of about seven of them including a woman. All of them were given first aid in an ambulance. But still many were seen sending signals for help. Some were seen flashing mobile phone torch lights from third and fourth floor. Some were said to be trapped behind iron rods. Special teams went up via staircase to cut the iron rods and rescue them were sent inside to rescue them with necessary equipment. Even arrangements for oxygen supply to those who were stuck were made.

About five women in fourth floor locked themselves in a room. When the fire team broke open the room they were found to be unconscious. Fire rescue teams brought them down carrying on shoulders and were shifted to ambulances. CPR was done on them and were shifted to Yashoda Hospital. The entire building was full of smoke. Fire on one side of the building was brought under control around 9.15 pm but still on the backside of the floor, fire was still raging. Fire officers made announcement asking five of those stuck on fifth floor to move towards bathroom. But one was not sure whether those stuck in the building could hear their announcement or not. In fact, at one point even communication with those stuck had become difficult.

This complex has several shops selling clothes, shoes, optical shops etc. which have highly inflammable material. There are about 150 shops in the complex. Around 10.45 pm one of the lifts stopped working due to short circuit. Fire teams used foam to bring the fire under control. Only after 11 pm the fire came under control. Once the fire came under control, the brave rescue teams again entered the building to check if anyone else was trapped inside.