7th Season of "Celebrity Dandiya Nights" at Flip Side Adventure Park

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Models, in collaboration with Flip Side Adventure Park and A1 Casting House, is excited to announce the grand Curtain Raiser...
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Models, in collaboration with Flip Side Adventure Park and A1 Casting House, is excited to announce the grand Curtain Raiser event for the 7th Season of “Celebrity Dandiya Nights,” taking place on October 13, 2023, at Flip Side Adventure Park, Gachibowli.
This 10-day extravaganza is a spectacular celebration of the Dasara festival, promising an incredible Navaratri experience featuring DJ music, vibrant Dandiya dances, delectable cuisine, celebrity appearances, and more. The event will witness the participation of prominent figures such as Ms. Sejal Mandavia, Mr. Vamshi Palle (Founder of Hyderabad Models), Ms. Naveena, Mr. Madhu (Founder of A1 Casting House), DJ Blak, DJ Dainty, and others during the poster launch event.
Mr. Vamshi Palle expressed his delight in organising the seventh season of Celebrity Dandiya Nights and assured that the team is all set to deliver an unforgettable Navaratri experience brimming with entertainment. The event will feature live music, DJs, Dhol performances, authentic food stalls, live singers, celebrity visits, a grand Dandiya setup, and a sports arena.
Mr. Vamshi Palle extended a warm invitation to all, including kids, couples, and groups, and announced the availability of early bird passes for those interested. For further details, please contact 929155197. Don't miss out on this 10-day extravaganza of non-stop entertainment!