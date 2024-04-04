8 additional Haj volunteers selected in draw of lots

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) on Wednesday selected eight persons through draw of lots to serve as additional selections of Khadim-ul-Hajjaj (Haj volunteers) for this year’s pilgrimage. The volunteers will be responsible for assisting the pilgrims during their travel and taking care of their needs.

According to the Haj committee, the volunteers were selected based on 200:1 ratio to make sure that all possible assistance is provided to the pilgrims.

Liyaqath Hussain, EO of the committee, said eight additional Haj volunteer for Haj-2024 have been selected after the Haj Committee of India revised the ratio of selection of KhadimulHujjaj from 1:300 to 1:200 to look after the welfare of the pilgrims during the stay in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The selection took place under the supervision of Tafseer Iqbal, IPS, Special Secretary, Minorities Welfare, officials and eligible applicants and the media. A total of 118 applicants are eligible for selection; 8 applicants beside four applicants who are on the waiting list.

The draw was conducted for selection of eight KhadimulHujjaj @ 1:200 ratio that is one KhadimulHujjaj for every 200 pilgrims after correspondence from the Haj Committee of India. The selected volunteers in the draw: Rasheed Ali Mohammed Khaled, Education department in Ranga Reddy, Shaik Kaleem Ahmed (Panchayat Raj, Adilabad), Mohammed Abdul Subhan (South Central Railway, Hyderabad), Mohammed Sadiq (Medical & Health, Wanaparthy), Syed Arif (Police department, Hyderabad), Syed Masood Ahmed (Education department, Nizamabad), Shoukath Ali Mohammed (Police department, Mahabubnagar) and Mohammed Khkundmeer (HMWSSB, Hyderabad). The waiting applicants are: ObedulHaq (Education department, Hyderabad), Yaseen Ali (GHMC), Syed Sohail (Veterinary department, Hyderabad) and Mohammed Rafee (TSSPDCL, Jogulamba Gadwal).

Irfan Shareef, AEO, said the selected KhadimulHujjaj including waitlisted candidates have to attend the training programmes of Haj Committee of India, Mumbai. The selection of KhadimulHujjaj is subject to final approval of the Haj Committee and the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the training camp to be attended which is mandatory.