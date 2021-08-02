840 Junior Lecturers to be recruited in minority institutions in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) is to recruit 840 junior lecturers in 111 junior colleges across the State in 2021-22 on temporary basis.

It will also recruit 85 vocational junior lecturers in 12 colleges. A notification to fill these posts has been issued.

The institutions were recently upgraded by the government from schools. The recruitment will be done through outsourcing agencies as per guidelines issued by the society for recruitment in these institutions.

The candidates should be a PG degree (MA, MSc,MCom) holder or equivalent in the relevant subject from an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission with not less than 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent.

Those for the JL post should also hold BEd or equivalent degree from an institution recognised by the NCTE with teaching methodology in the concerned subject. Not less than three years of experience in handling Classes XI to XII or intermediate in any recognised secondary school/junior college is required.

The candidates applying for vocational junior lecturer posts should have not less than three years of experience in handling vocational classes from classes XI to XII in any recognised vocational junior college.

Selection for JL post will be based on a written test on August 16 (10 am to 1 pm), while the written test or vocational junior lecturer is to be held on August 6. For both posts, the candidates will be tested in general studies, pedagogy and the subject concerned.

Interviews will be held on August 12 and 13, and August 25 to 27. The written test is for 100 marks, while interview will have 50 marks.

Interested candidates can submit their applications to the outsourcing agency selected by the district collector. The applications should be submitted to outsourcing agency by August 2.

The junior lecturers required are:English,Urdu and Telugu 111 each, Mathamatics 80, Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology: 63 each, History 31, Economics, Civics and Commerce: 48 each.