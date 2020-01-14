8th annual regional meet to be held

Sanath Nagar: The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India and GLOBE Asia-Pacific is organising 8th annual regional meeting with country co-ordinators at Begumpet on January 15 and 16.

(TSNGC) informed that about 40 country co-ordinators are participating from Asia-Pacific Region.

The Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) program is an international science and education program that provides students and the public worldwide with the opportunity to participate in data collection and the scientific process, and contribute meaningfully to our understanding of the Earth system and global environment.

The Telangana State NGC is co-ordinating with the MoEF, GOI for interaction about the GLOBE activities which are under implementation in 150 Government schools all over the State.