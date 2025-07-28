8th edition of Green India Challenge launched

Hyderabad: Theeighth edition of the Green India Challenge (GIC) was inaugurated with great enthusiasm. The initiative was launched by its founder and former MP Santosh Kumar, who planted saplings atop the serene Keesaragutta, setting the tone for another year of environmental stewardship.

“I launched the Green India Challenge with the intention of continuing it till the end of my life,” declared Santosh Kumar, underscoring the universal need for such an initiative and urging everyone to carry it forward.

The launch of the eighth edition took place at the sacred Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple on Keesaragutta. Santosh Kumar, accompanied by former Minister Mallareddy, began the proceedings with prayers at the temple, receiving Vedic blessings from the priests. Following the rituals, Santosh Kumar and Mallareddy planted saplings atop Keesaragutta, officially marking the commencement of the eighth edition. They also unveiled the new edition’s logo. Santosh Kumar expressed that the initiative was inspired by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and reiterated his lifelong commitment to it. He announced that he has adopted the Keesara forest, with ongoing efforts to develop it further. “Over the past seven years, more than 20 crore saplings have been planted, a feat made possible by the collective blessings and support of all,” he said.