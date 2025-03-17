9 trains re-routed via Charlapalli amid Sec’bad stn redevelopment works

Hyderabad: In view of the redevelopment works taken up at Secunderabad railway station and to ease out congestion, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to re-route nine trains without touching Secunderabad station.

To alleviate congestion and ensure seamless train operations, four trains have been diverted, making Charlapalli station a convenient boarding and deboarding point.

Train no 20809/20810 (Sambalpur – Nanded - Sambalpur Tri-weekly Express) will be rerouted from Charlapalli towards Kamareddi via the Moula-Ali Bypass, bypassing Secunderabad. This change will take effect from April 26. Similarly, Train no 20811/20812 (Visakhapatnam – HS Nanded - Visakhapatnam Tri-weekly Express) will also follow the same diversion route from April 26. A senior official, SCR, confirmed that other affected trains include, Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi-Visakhapatnam Weekly Express, Narsapur – Nagarsol-Narsapur Express, Narsapur – Nagarsol-Narsapur Bi-weekly Express, Vasco-da-Gama-Jasidih-Vasco-da-Gama Weekly Express, Machilipatnam-Sainagar Shirdi Weekly Express, and Visakhapatnam-LTT Mumbai-Visakhapatnam Daily Express.