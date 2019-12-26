95th birth anniversary fete of ex- PM Vajpayee celebrated

Amberpet: Local BJP leaders paid tributes to the former prime minister AB Vajapayee commemorating 95th birth anniversary of the former prime minister at a programme held at Red Building Crossroads on Wednesday. Former city BJP president B Venkat Reddy cut a cake as part of the celebrations. Then, the party leaders paid floral tribute to the leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy described the former PM as a great soul and man of an era, statesman, poet and great son of 'Bharat Mata.' It is apt that the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister is being celebrated as good governance day, he said. He added that all sections of people and leaders of various political parties praised AB Vajpayee for his humbleness and ethical politics.

BJP national council member C Narsing Rao, local leaders P Govardhan Reddy, Sambashiva Goud, E Nandu, S Raji Reddy, A Ramesh, K Suresh, A Mahesh, C Sangaiah, P Krishna Goud, V Ravinder, D Bhaskar Rao, P Nagaraju Chari, E Bhaskar, G Srinivas, Balakrishna, Mahender Goud, Balakrishna Goud, M Rohit Goud, Sai Thakur, Sai Charan, Prithvi Goud, M Mahesh, K Hari, Suresh Goud, D Shantamma, S Sujatha, P Sunanda, Kavitha, Sharada, Vijayalakshmi, Sarala, Varalakshmi and others participated in the programme.